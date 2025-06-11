Netanyahu Faces Crisis: Will Israel's Knesset Dissolve Amid Conscription Conflict?

Israel's parliament is on the brink of dissolution, with a preliminary vote scheduled that could lead to early elections, threatening the political stability of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The crisis centers on a contentious conscription bill. Ultra-Orthodox coalition members want exemptions for seminary students, while other lawmakers oppose exemptions. The issue has become increasingly divisive, particularly as the war with Hamas in Gaza continues.

With public support for the government waning and opposition pressing for change, Netanyahu faces mounting pressure. The upcoming parliamentary votes will determine if early elections are imminent, amid ongoing national security concerns and political disputes.

