Left Menu

Netanyahu Faces Crisis: Will Israel's Knesset Dissolve Amid Conscription Conflict?

Israel's parliament is facing a potential dissolution due to a contentious conscription bill that could trigger early elections. With Netanyahu's coalition divided over military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox seminary students, the political deadlock intensifies amid ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:13 IST
Netanyahu Faces Crisis: Will Israel's Knesset Dissolve Amid Conscription Conflict?

Israel's parliament is on the brink of dissolution, with a preliminary vote scheduled that could lead to early elections, threatening the political stability of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The crisis centers on a contentious conscription bill. Ultra-Orthodox coalition members want exemptions for seminary students, while other lawmakers oppose exemptions. The issue has become increasingly divisive, particularly as the war with Hamas in Gaza continues.

With public support for the government waning and opposition pressing for change, Netanyahu faces mounting pressure. The upcoming parliamentary votes will determine if early elections are imminent, amid ongoing national security concerns and political disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025