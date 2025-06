Trump's Tariff Triumph: Federal Court Upholds Sweeping Trade Duties

In a significant legal victory, U.S. President Donald Trump hailed a decision by the federal appeals court that permits the continuation of expansive tariffs on imported goods.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington ruled in favor of Trump, allowing him to enforce his 'Liberation Day' tariffs on imports from several major U.S. trading allies.

This decision also upholds separate tariff measures against Canada, China, and Mexico, marking a substantial moment in Trump's trade policies.

