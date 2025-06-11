Left Menu

A New Chapter: Unity Signals Between Gehlot and Pilot

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hints at a reconciliation with his previous deputy, Sachin Pilot, during a memorial event for Rajesh Pilot, Sachin's father. The event marks a possible end to their long-standing political rift. The assembly saw several Congress leaders paying tribute and recalling Rajesh Pilot's dedication.

Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended an olive branch to his former deputy Sachin Pilot, signaling a potential end to their prolonged political discord.

Gehlot's remarks came during a commemorative event for Rajesh Pilot, Sachin's father, where he alluded to rekindling an amicable relationship with Sachin.

The event, attended by numerous Congress leaders, touched on Rajesh Pilot's enduring legacy as Gehlot underscored their shared history and the ongoing enthusiasm among party members and locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

