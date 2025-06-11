Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mahayuti Alliance Poised for Local Body Elections

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, including the Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena, will compete together for Maharashtra's impending local body elections. Decisions are entrusted to the state BJP's leadership, addressing municipal corporations' election backlog. Additionally, the government undertakes irrigation projects and collaborations with Meta for digital certifications.

In a crucial political development, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is gearing up to contest the forthcoming local body elections across Maharashtra as a united front, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced. This coalition, including the Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena, symbolizes a strategic move to address the electoral backlog.

The BJP's electoral strategy for municipal corporations, postponed for three years, will be directed by the state party president and election committee. Meanwhile, various government initiatives like irrigation projects and digital partnerships with Meta were unveiled, aiming to enhance public service delivery.

Fadnavis emphasized the coalition's stability, urging public support for the ruling alliance. Parallelly, Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray is contemplating its approach to the civic polls, considering both alliance and independent candidacy scenarios.

