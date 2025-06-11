Left Menu

Privilege Motion Shakes West Bengal Assembly Amid Political Tensions

West Bengal Assembly's Speaker, Biman Banerjee, has accepted a privilege motion filed by TMC MLAs against the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, for allegedly making defamatory remarks about CM Mamata Banerjee. The motion has been assigned to the Privilege Committee, while opposition members walked out over the decision.

The West Bengal Assembly descended into political turmoil as Speaker Biman Banerjee accepted a privilege motion moved by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs against the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari. The motion accuses Adhikari of making 'defamatory and untrue' remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The motion, which has been sent to the Privilege Committee, is set to be reviewed by the next assembly session. This latest development comes after Adhikari reportedly alleged in media statements that the Chief Minister praised Pakistan during a House speech.

Amid rising tensions, opposition members staged a walkout, as their request to discuss an unrelated incident involving a TMC leader was denied. The Speaker emphasized adherence to protocol, citing ongoing police investigations as a barrier to assembly debate on the matter.

