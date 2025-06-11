Race Heats Up: Key By-Elections in Gujarat's Visavadar and Kadi
The BJP, Congress, and AAP intensify their campaigns for the upcoming June 19 byelections in Gujarat's Visavadar and Kadi assembly seats. With three-way battles in both constituencies, each party aims to secure victory amid shifting political dynamics. Vote counting is scheduled for June 23.
Political tensions rise in Gujarat as the BJP, Congress, and AAP gear up for a fierce contest in the June 19 byelections for Visavadar and Kadi assembly seats.
At Visavadar, BJP faces a challenging battleground to overturn an 18-year jinx. Last year, AAP's Bhupendra Bhayani snatched the seat from BJP's Harshad Ribadiya by a margin of 7,063 votes. As Bhayani resigned to join the BJP, the ruling party has placed its bets on new face Kirit Patel, while AAP fields former Gujarat president Gopal Italia and Congress pins hope on Nitin Ranpariya.
Simultaneously, Kadi sees an intense three-way battle with BJP's Rajendra Chavda, Congress's Ramesh Chavda, and AAP's Jagdish Chavda vying for the seat vacated by the late BJP MLA Karsanbhai Solanki. The stakes are high as political heavyweights lead door-to-door campaigns and rallies, striving for victory. The outcome could significantly shift the political landscape in Gujarat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
