Left Menu

Race Heats Up: Key By-Elections in Gujarat's Visavadar and Kadi

The BJP, Congress, and AAP intensify their campaigns for the upcoming June 19 byelections in Gujarat's Visavadar and Kadi assembly seats. With three-way battles in both constituencies, each party aims to secure victory amid shifting political dynamics. Vote counting is scheduled for June 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:57 IST
Race Heats Up: Key By-Elections in Gujarat's Visavadar and Kadi
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions rise in Gujarat as the BJP, Congress, and AAP gear up for a fierce contest in the June 19 byelections for Visavadar and Kadi assembly seats.

At Visavadar, BJP faces a challenging battleground to overturn an 18-year jinx. Last year, AAP's Bhupendra Bhayani snatched the seat from BJP's Harshad Ribadiya by a margin of 7,063 votes. As Bhayani resigned to join the BJP, the ruling party has placed its bets on new face Kirit Patel, while AAP fields former Gujarat president Gopal Italia and Congress pins hope on Nitin Ranpariya.

Simultaneously, Kadi sees an intense three-way battle with BJP's Rajendra Chavda, Congress's Ramesh Chavda, and AAP's Jagdish Chavda vying for the seat vacated by the late BJP MLA Karsanbhai Solanki. The stakes are high as political heavyweights lead door-to-door campaigns and rallies, striving for victory. The outcome could significantly shift the political landscape in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025