Musk-Trump Drama: From Feuding to a Tentative Truce

Elon Musk expressed regret over recent social media posts about Donald Trump, signaling a potential reconciliation. Their earlier online feud over policy disagreements had ended their relationship. Analysts suggest a conciliatory tone from Musk to safeguard business interests. Trump's response was positive, signifying mutual de-escalation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:16 IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk, billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, recently expressed regret for his contentious social media remarks aimed at former President Donald Trump. The retraction marks a shift towards reconciliation after the two clashed over various policy issues, including Trump's tax and spending bill, which Musk publically criticized.

Their escalating social media confrontation had led to Trump declaring the relationship over, causing fluctuations in Tesla's market value. Despite this, Musk's recent comments—and a subsequent rise in Tesla shares—imply he is keen to mitigate potential impacts on his business interests, say analysts.

While Trump responded positively to Musk's overture, analysts remain skeptical about a complete restoration of their relationship. The stakes are high, involving substantial government contracts and political affiliations. Nonetheless, the two seem to have called a truce, with Musk actively removing past inflammatory posts.

