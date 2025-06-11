Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare Over Punjab's 'Udyog Kranti' Initiative

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the AAP government's 'Udyog Kranti' initiative, calling it an election strategy for the Ludhiana West bypoll. While AAP leaders promote economic reforms, Warring claims it's timed to influence votes and violates electoral conduct guidelines. The bypoll is scheduled for June 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:32 IST
Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the AAP government's 'Udyog Kranti' initiative, claiming it is strategically timed for the Ludhiana West by-election. Warring argued that the announcement violates the model code of conduct and is primarily aimed at influencing voters in the industrial constituency.

The Ludhiana West assembly seat is currently vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi earlier this year, and the bypoll is set for June 19. Warring stressed that the government's promises, including a 45-day clearance period, lack credibility due to Punjab's financial struggles and delayed tax refunds.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, however, maintain that the 'Punjab Udyog Kranti' initiative will bring significant industrial growth through multiple economic reforms. They emphasize that these measures will enhance competitiveness on both national and global stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

