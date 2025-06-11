Political Tensions Flare Over Punjab's 'Udyog Kranti' Initiative

Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the AAP government's 'Udyog Kranti' initiative, claiming it is strategically timed for the Ludhiana West by-election. Warring argued that the announcement violates the model code of conduct and is primarily aimed at influencing voters in the industrial constituency.

The Ludhiana West assembly seat is currently vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi earlier this year, and the bypoll is set for June 19. Warring stressed that the government's promises, including a 45-day clearance period, lack credibility due to Punjab's financial struggles and delayed tax refunds.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, however, maintain that the 'Punjab Udyog Kranti' initiative will bring significant industrial growth through multiple economic reforms. They emphasize that these measures will enhance competitiveness on both national and global stages.

