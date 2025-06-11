Odisha's New Governance: A Fresh Outlook Under Majhi
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi criticized former CM Naveen Patnaik's governance, alleging lack of direct engagement with people. He emphasized BJP's achievements such as grievance resolutions and women's financial aid. Majhi aims to create jobs, uplift SEBC students, and boost farmers' income, challenging previous BJD administration records.
In a sharp critique of the previous administration, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi addressed allegations posed by the former CM Naveen Patnaik, emphasizing governance shifts under his leadership.
Majhi touted significant achievements of the BJP government, highlighting over five lakh grievances resolved and financial empowerment for women through initiatives like the Subhadra Yojana.
Attacking BJD's track record, Majhi stressed initiatives for farmers' income upliftment, SEBC student reservations, and youth employment goals, signaling a transformative phase for Odisha's future.
