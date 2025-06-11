Left Menu

BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Foreign Allegiances Amidst Political Tension

BJP's Dushyant Kumar Gautam criticized Rahul Gandhi for allegedly echoing the views of China and Pakistan and accused him of being indebted to these nations. This criticism follows Gandhi’s remarks about President Trump pressuring PM Modi. Gautam also questioned Congress leaders' intentions regarding visits to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, BJP general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of aligning with the ideologies of China and Pakistan. Gautam cited Rahul's comments about President Trump allegedly pressuring Prime Minister Modi, suggesting Gandhi held allegiances with foreign powers.

The BJP leader's remarks were in response to Gandhi's recent statements in which he jested that during a military conflict with Pakistan, Trump advised Modi to 'surrender', which, according to Gandhi, Modi obliged.

Gautam further claimed that senior Congress officials concoct plans to destabilize the Modi government during their Pakistan visits. He also labeled the opposition's stance on Operation Sindoor as unsupportive, emphasizing the government's dedication to a self-reliant India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

