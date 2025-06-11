Historic EU-UK Accord Eases Gibraltar's Cross-Border Tensions

The European Union and the United Kingdom have successfully clinched a landmark agreement to streamline trade and travel across Gibraltar, closing a contentious chapter in post-Brexit negotiations. This territory, located at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula, has been a point of diplomatic contention for years.

The agreement, lauded as a 'historic milestone' by EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefcovic, cements a new relationship framework concerning Gibraltar, which had been unresolved since the UK formally exited the EU in 2020. Gibraltar, ceded to Britain in 1713, sits at the heart of a long-standing territorial dispute with Spain.

The deal removes physical barriers for people and goods moving between Spain and Gibraltar, integrating Gibraltar into the Schengen Area under oversight from UK and Spanish border officials. This advancement is seen as pivotal for its 34,000 residents who heavily rely on EU market access.