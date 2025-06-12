Left Menu

Petro's High-Stakes Labor Reform Referendum Sparks Political Turmoil in Colombia

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro aims to force a Senate vote on labor reforms via a proposed referendum. The reforms include limiting work hours and increasing surcharges for Sundays, holidays, and app drivers. Critics argue the decree violates the constitution, while legal challenges loom.

Colombia's leftist leader, President Gustavo Petro, has signed a decree to initiate a referendum on labor reforms, aiming to compel the Senate to vote on the proposal this month. The proposed reforms seek to limit the working day, increase Sunday and holiday surcharges from 75% to 100%, and mandate social security contributions for delivery app drivers.

The move comes after the Senate rejected a 12-question version of the referendum in May, leading Petro to claim the vote was fraudulent. The legislature's current session ends on June 20, putting pressure on lawmakers to decide.

Opposition parties have accused Petro of undermining Colombia's constitution and the separation of powers. Analysts caution that the decree may face legal hurdles, including challenges in the Constitutional Court, as Colombia gears up for elections in 2026.

