Hindu American Community Backs Cuomo with Aerial Banner in NYC Mayoral Race

Members of the Hindu American community launched an aerial banner supporting Andrew Cuomo for New York City mayor. The campaign highlights issues like rising crime and divisive rhetoric. The race sees Cuomo leading against Zohran Mamdani. The initiative underlines a call for experienced leadership resonating with Hindu values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 12-06-2025 06:44 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 06:44 IST
In a spirited act of civic participation, the Hindu American community unveiled an aerial banner above New York City this week, publicly endorsing Andrew Cuomo for the mayoral position while urging the electorate to choose seasoned, inclusive leadership in a highly competitive race.

The message, which read 'Hindus for Cuomo: United NYC, No Hate,' aimed to emphasize increasing concerns within the community regarding escalating crime, divisive public discourse, and a perceived void in city leadership.

This endorsement arrives as the Democratic primary heats up, narrowing down to former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Assembly member Zohran Mamdani. Recent polls indicate a closely contested race, showcasing Cuomo with a narrow lead. The visual campaign aligns with a broader effort to elevate Hindu American voices in political discussions.

