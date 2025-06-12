Nationwide Uproar: Protests Against Immigration Enforcement Intensify

Nationwide protests against federal immigration enforcement raids and President Trump's proposed military mobilization have gained momentum, causing significant unrest. Demonstrations have spread to major cities, drawing national attention and varying responses from authorities.

In New York City, over 80 protesters were detained amid clashes, with some resorting to jumping barricades and throwing items at police vehicles. Meanwhile, San Antonio saw a largely peaceful protest with music and water distribution, although the presence of the Texas National Guard drew additional attention.

The Trump administration remains firm on continuing raids and deportations. As protests unfold in cities like Philadelphia, Seattle, and Chicago, local authorities are navigating the challenges of maintaining public order while respecting individuals' rights to peaceful assembly. The upcoming 'No Kings' events aim to further highlight public discontent with immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)