Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate Over Jamaat-e-Islami's Support in Kerala

The political clash over Jamaat-e-Islami's support for Congress-led UDF intensifies in Kerala, with the ruling CPI(M) demanding clarification from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The debate raises questions about the acceptance of such backing by secular parties, highlighting national security concerns and political alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:50 IST
Political Tensions Escalate Over Jamaat-e-Islami's Support in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political debate over Jamaat-e-Islami's support for the Congress-led UDF escalated in Kerala as the ruling CPI(M) urged clarification from Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan criticized Vadra, who was set to campaign in the Nilambur assembly by-poll, demanding she express her stance on her party's links with Jamaat-e-Islami.

Govindan emphasized the importance of this clarification, especially considering the Congress's historical secular position and the influential roles of her family members, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, KPCC chief Sunny Joseph stated that the UDF welcomes any support to counter the LDF's alleged anti-people policies.

The controversy highlights the broader issue of whether secular parties should embrace the backing of organizations like the Jamaat-e-Islami-backed Welfare Party and the PDP. The BJP alleges that such alliances compromise national security, further heating up political tensions ahead of the Nilambur by-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025