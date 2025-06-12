Political Tensions Escalate Over Jamaat-e-Islami's Support in Kerala

The political debate over Jamaat-e-Islami's support for the Congress-led UDF escalated in Kerala as the ruling CPI(M) urged clarification from Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan criticized Vadra, who was set to campaign in the Nilambur assembly by-poll, demanding she express her stance on her party's links with Jamaat-e-Islami.

Govindan emphasized the importance of this clarification, especially considering the Congress's historical secular position and the influential roles of her family members, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, KPCC chief Sunny Joseph stated that the UDF welcomes any support to counter the LDF's alleged anti-people policies.

The controversy highlights the broader issue of whether secular parties should embrace the backing of organizations like the Jamaat-e-Islami-backed Welfare Party and the PDP. The BJP alleges that such alliances compromise national security, further heating up political tensions ahead of the Nilambur by-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)