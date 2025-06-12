High-Stakes Talks: US and Iran Engage in Tense Negotiations in Oman

Iran and the United States are scheduled to embark on a crucial sixth round of negotiations this Sunday, focusing on Tehran's advancing nuclear program. The talks will occur in Oman, as confirmed by the sultanate's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi on Thursday.

The announcement comes amidst growing regional tensions, prompting the US to reduce its Middle East staff presence over possible unrest. Ships in nearby waters have also been warned of potential targets due to the heightened situation.

The diplomatic priority for US President Donald Trump and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is to achieve a deal that could relieve economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbing uranium enrichment. However, failure could heighten existing tensions in a region already on edge over the Israel-Hamas conflict.