India Faces Diplomatic Quagmire Amid US-Pakistan Relations
The Congress claims India has faced three significant diplomatic setbacks from the US, highlighting a shift in Washington's stance towards India and Pakistan. Jairam Ramesh accuses the Modi administration of failing foreign policy due to domestic priorities, urging an all-party meeting amidst growing diplomatic concerns.
The Congress party has claimed that India has faced three major diplomatic challenges following recent US actions that indicate a closer relationship with Pakistan. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the Modi administration, accusing it of prioritizing domestic politics over effective foreign policy.
Ramesh pointed out that a statement from US Central Command praised Pakistan as a 'phenomenal partner' in counter-terrorism, despite past issues. This acknowledgment, along with remarks from the US State Department, suggests a potential shift in US alliances in South Asia, which Congress views as detrimental to India's diplomatic efforts.
The Congress leader urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting to address these concerns, criticizing ongoing diplomacy as inward-looking. Recent US engagements with Pakistan have intensified this call, highlighting the need for a unified political stance in India to navigate these international developments.
