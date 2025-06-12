Left Menu

India Faces Diplomatic Quagmire Amid US-Pakistan Relations

The Congress claims India has faced three significant diplomatic setbacks from the US, highlighting a shift in Washington's stance towards India and Pakistan. Jairam Ramesh accuses the Modi administration of failing foreign policy due to domestic priorities, urging an all-party meeting amidst growing diplomatic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 12:47 IST
India Faces Diplomatic Quagmire Amid US-Pakistan Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has claimed that India has faced three major diplomatic challenges following recent US actions that indicate a closer relationship with Pakistan. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the Modi administration, accusing it of prioritizing domestic politics over effective foreign policy.

Ramesh pointed out that a statement from US Central Command praised Pakistan as a 'phenomenal partner' in counter-terrorism, despite past issues. This acknowledgment, along with remarks from the US State Department, suggests a potential shift in US alliances in South Asia, which Congress views as detrimental to India's diplomatic efforts.

The Congress leader urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting to address these concerns, criticizing ongoing diplomacy as inward-looking. Recent US engagements with Pakistan have intensified this call, highlighting the need for a unified political stance in India to navigate these international developments.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025