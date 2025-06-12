India Faces Diplomatic Quagmire Amid US-Pakistan Relations

The Congress party has claimed that India has faced three major diplomatic challenges following recent US actions that indicate a closer relationship with Pakistan. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the Modi administration, accusing it of prioritizing domestic politics over effective foreign policy.

Ramesh pointed out that a statement from US Central Command praised Pakistan as a 'phenomenal partner' in counter-terrorism, despite past issues. This acknowledgment, along with remarks from the US State Department, suggests a potential shift in US alliances in South Asia, which Congress views as detrimental to India's diplomatic efforts.

The Congress leader urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting to address these concerns, criticizing ongoing diplomacy as inward-looking. Recent US engagements with Pakistan have intensified this call, highlighting the need for a unified political stance in India to navigate these international developments.