BJP Walkout Over Rejected Adjournment Motions in West Bengal Assembly

BJP MLAs in West Bengal staged a walkout from the Assembly following the Speaker's refusal to address adjournment motions regarding violence in Murshidabad and Maheshtala. Rejections were based on subjudice status and inappropriate timing. BJP protested by marching to the governor's house, while state ministers condemned their actions as unparliamentary.

BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday after Speaker Biman Banerjee refused to admit adjournment motions related to violence in Murshidabad and Maheshtala. The motions, moved by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP colleague Puna Bhengra, were rejected based on existing legal proceedings and inappropriate timing for discussions.

The Speaker's decision prompted BJP legislators to raise slogans against the TMC government inside the House. They accused the administration of bias, labeling it as "Hindu-birodhi sarkar" (anti-Hindu government). Following the protest, BJP MLAs marched to the governor's house as a further display of their dissent.

In response, State ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Sashi Panja condemned the BJP legislators' actions, describing them as "inappropriate and unparliamentary." The ministers criticized the use of saffron flags and the nature of the slogans shouted in the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

