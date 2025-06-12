Imamoglu's Imprisonment: Unlawful Venue Change in Corruption Case

Istanbul's opposition Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and his lawyers have boycotted a scheduled court hearing, citing an allegedly unauthorized change of venue as the reason for their absence.

The hearing, focused on comments Imamoglu made about prosecutions of fellow party officials, took place at Silivri prison instead of the initially planned Caglayan courthouse in Istanbul. Imamoglu, a significant political figure and a main challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was imprisoned in March amid allegations of corruption and terror links. His arrest incited the most substantial protests Turkey has seen in over a decade.

The Republican People's Party (CHP) and Imamoglu himself deemed the court proceedings irregular. A potential conviction could prevent Imamoglu from participating in public office, affecting his candidacy for the presidency. The hearing has been deferred to September 26, as opinions remain divided on whether the legal actions against him are politically motivated. Erdogan's government maintains the judicial system's impartiality amidst these allegations.