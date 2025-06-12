AJSU Party Eyes Expansion: Bihar and Bengal Elections on the Horizon

AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto revealed on Thursday that his party is contemplating contesting the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, expected this year. This decision comes as the party, a key ally of the NDA in Jharkhand, lays groundwork for a strategic expansion.

Mahto, speaking post a central working committee meeting, noted substantial interest and proposals regarding the Bihar polls, underscoring the party's readiness to engage in future electoral battles, including the West Bengal assembly elections slated for next year.

In addressing state issues, Mahto criticized the JMM-led government for its failure to implement the PESA Act, crucial for tribal rights in scheduled areas of Jharkhand. He also announced plans for 'Balidan Diwas' on June 22 in Ranchi, where party representatives will gather to discuss pressing political matters.