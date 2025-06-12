Left Menu

AJSU Party Eyes Expansion: Bihar and Bengal Elections on the Horizon

AJSU Party leader Sudesh Mahto announced plans to explore contesting the Bihar assembly elections later this year, while also preparing for the West Bengal polls in 2024. The party criticizes the JMM-led government for not implementing the PESA Act in Jharkhand and highlights plans for 'Balidan Diwas'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:50 IST
AJSU Party Eyes Expansion: Bihar and Bengal Elections on the Horizon
Sudesh Mahto
  • Country:
  • India

AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto revealed on Thursday that his party is contemplating contesting the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, expected this year. This decision comes as the party, a key ally of the NDA in Jharkhand, lays groundwork for a strategic expansion.

Mahto, speaking post a central working committee meeting, noted substantial interest and proposals regarding the Bihar polls, underscoring the party's readiness to engage in future electoral battles, including the West Bengal assembly elections slated for next year.

In addressing state issues, Mahto criticized the JMM-led government for its failure to implement the PESA Act, crucial for tribal rights in scheduled areas of Jharkhand. He also announced plans for 'Balidan Diwas' on June 22 in Ranchi, where party representatives will gather to discuss pressing political matters.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025