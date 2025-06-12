LJP(RV) Asserts Dominance in Upcoming Bihar Elections
Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) aims to establish a significant presence in all 243 seats of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The party emphasized representing marginalized communities and criticized the Nitish Kumar government. They plan a show of strength in Nalanda to bolster support.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, announced its strategy to assert significant influence in all 243 seats for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.
During a recent meeting in the state, the party passed a resolution, boldly proclaiming its national president as the potential 'next chief minister.' This move has stirred tensions among NDA partners.
In its resolutions, LJP(RV) underscored the rising crimes against marginalized communities in the state and stressed the party's commitment to being a vocal advocate for these groups. The party also plans a 'Bahujan Bhim Sankalp Samagam' in Nalanda to demonstrate its strength.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- LJP
- RV
- Chirag Paswan
- Bihar elections
- Nitish Kumar
- political strategy
- Bahujans
- elections
- Nalanda
- NDA
ALSO READ
Fractured Leadership: Prashant Kishor Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Administration
Assam's Controversial Arms License Policy: Security Measure or Political Strategy?
M K Stalin's Dynamic Roadshow in Madurai: A Prelude to Political Strategy
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hails Modi's Nod for Caste Census
Nitish Kumar Unveils Patna's First Elevated Corridor