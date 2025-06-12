Left Menu

LJP(RV) Asserts Dominance in Upcoming Bihar Elections

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) aims to establish a significant presence in all 243 seats of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The party emphasized representing marginalized communities and criticized the Nitish Kumar government. They plan a show of strength in Nalanda to bolster support.

Updated: 12-06-2025 18:07 IST
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, announced its strategy to assert significant influence in all 243 seats for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

During a recent meeting in the state, the party passed a resolution, boldly proclaiming its national president as the potential 'next chief minister.' This move has stirred tensions among NDA partners.

In its resolutions, LJP(RV) underscored the rising crimes against marginalized communities in the state and stressed the party's commitment to being a vocal advocate for these groups. The party also plans a 'Bahujan Bhim Sankalp Samagam' in Nalanda to demonstrate its strength.

