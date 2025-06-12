Left Menu

Puducherry CM's Condolences After Tragic Ahmedabad Crash

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressed deep sorrow following an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Conveying condolences, he empathized with the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic Air India plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

In an official statement, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families affected by the devastating incident.

He also extended his prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

