In a staggering revelation, Ukraine's military claims that Russian casualties in the ongoing conflict have exceeded one million, marking a grim milestone in the protracted battle. The announcement aligns with Western intel, highlighting the immense human cost paid by Moscow.

Despite international calls for peace, Russian forces have intensified their onslaught on Ukrainian infrastructure with relentless drone and missile assaults. Striking crucial areas, the latest attacks have left civilian casualties and forced Ukrainian defenses into overdrive.

While diplomatic efforts seemingly stall, prisoner exchanges offer a glimmer of cooperation. Both nations swapped captives, including the severely injured, showing rare humanitarian gestures amid the fierce hostilities.