Top PSOE Official Resigns Amid Corruption Allegations
Santos Cerdan, a senior official in Spain’s Socialist Party, has resigned amid corruption allegations that threaten the stability of Spain's coalition government. He faces questioning by the Spanish Supreme Court for alleged involvement in the improper awarding of public works contracts. Cerdan maintains his innocence.
Santos Cerdan, a high-ranking official within Spain's Socialist Party, resigned from his congressional and party positions on Thursday following serious corruption allegations.
The allegations, which pose a significant threat to Spain's fragile coalition government, involve Cerdan's purported involvement in the improper awarding of public works contracts, a matter which Spanish Supreme Court judge Leopoldo Puente has invited him to testify about.
Amidst the political turbulence, opposition lawmakers have called for the resignation of key figures, including Cerdan and former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos, who is also implicated in the ongoing investigation.
