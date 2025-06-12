Trump Presses for Economic Changes Amidst Rising Prices
President Donald Trump stated he would not dismiss Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, despite advocating for lower interest rates. Additionally, Trump expressed discontent over increasing oil prices, indicating potential future actions to address these economic concerns.
- Country:
- United States
In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump affirmed his decision to retain Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, despite his push for reduced interest rates to boost economic growth. The President hinted at possible future interventions but remained vague on specifics.
The President also addressed the issue of rising oil prices. Expressing dissatisfaction with the current trend, Trump implied that escalating prices were an unwelcome economic development, hinting at possible measures to tackle this challenge.
These remarks underscore the administration's focus on economic adjustments amid global market fluctuations. Observers are watching closely for any concrete actions from the White House to address these fiscal issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Economic Growth: Balancing Act Amid Global Tensions
Global Markets Brace for Nvidia Earnings Amid Rising Oil Prices
India's Economic Growth: Balancing Act Amid Global Uncertainty
Markets Dip Amid Nvidia Results and Rising Oil Prices
RBI Prioritizes Liquidity and Stability for Economic Growth