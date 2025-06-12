Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Returns to Political Battleground in Cooperative Sugar Mill Elections

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar returns to the fray in Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill elections after last contesting in 1984. The election sees a triangular fight among panels, including one backed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. The polls aim for transparency and fair pricing for sugarcane cultivators.

Updated: 12-06-2025 22:18 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is once again stepping into the political landscape of cooperative sugar mills by entering the elections for the Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill in Pune's Baramati. This marks his return after having last contested such polls in 1984.

The elections, set for June 22, feature a 21-member board competition currently dominated by Pawar's NCP faction. With 90 candidates in the running, the political arena is witnessing a triangular battle involving panels supported by Ajit Pawar, Chandrarao Tawre, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Pawar's participation is seen as a bid to assure stakeholders of transparency and efficient decision-making amidst allegations of the mill's mismanagement. The elections are critical for ensuring fair pricing for sugarcane cultivators and eliminating undue influence from non-farmer directors.

