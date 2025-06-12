Potential Conflict: Israeli-Iran Tensions Escalate

President Donald Trump declared that an Israeli strike on Iran, concerning Tehran's nuclear ambitions, is not yet imminent but is a very real possibility. He made these remarks during a press briefing at the White House on Thursday.

Trump expressed his ongoing concern over the likelihood of a massive conflict erupting in the Middle East if Iran does not come to the negotiating table. He reiterated his appeal to Tehran to reach an agreement, emphasizing that diplomatic discussions are vital to preventing escalation.

The President's comments highlight the tense geopolitical climate, underscoring the fragile peace that currently hangs in the balance as Middle Eastern nations navigate complex international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)