Corruption Scandal Rocks Spanish Politics: Sanchez's Key Lieutenant Resigns

In a striking development, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced plans for comprehensive reforms within his Socialist Party amid a burgeoning corruption scandal. The controversy led to Santos Cerdan's resignation after serious allegations tied him to questionable public contract dealings.

Standing before the media, Sanchez expressed regret for trusting Cerdan, emphasizing his commitment to integrity and clean politics. Despite the political tumult, Sanchez affirmed there would be no snap elections, attributing the scandal solely to the party, not the government.

This incident marks another chapter in Spain's political landscape's ongoing challenges with corruption. This factor has heavily undermined Sanchez's coalition, evoking memories of past scandals that led to Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's dismissal.