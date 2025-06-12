Heartfelt Condolences: Air India Tragedy Stuns the Nation

In a tragic incident that has plunged the nation into mourning, an Air India plane bound for London crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad on Thursday. The disaster, which involved 242 passengers and crew, occurred in a residential area, causing widespread devastation.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das expressed deep sorrow over the incident, offering his condolences to the affected families. Das also acknowledged the shock of losing former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the accident, noting the significant impact on Indian politics.

Meanwhile, former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren took to social media, expressing his empathy and grief for the tragic event. He called for unity and strength during this challenging time, as the entire nation stands in solidarity with the grieving families.