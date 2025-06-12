Heartfelt Condolences: Air India Tragedy Stuns the Nation
A tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, involving 242 passengers, has caused national grief. Prominent leaders, including former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, express their condolences and mourn the loss, including that of ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. The nation unites in support of the affected families.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident that has plunged the nation into mourning, an Air India plane bound for London crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad on Thursday. The disaster, which involved 242 passengers and crew, occurred in a residential area, causing widespread devastation.
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das expressed deep sorrow over the incident, offering his condolences to the affected families. Das also acknowledged the shock of losing former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the accident, noting the significant impact on Indian politics.
Meanwhile, former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren took to social media, expressing his empathy and grief for the tragic event. He called for unity and strength during this challenging time, as the entire nation stands in solidarity with the grieving families.
ALSO READ
PM Modi's International Engagements and Domestic Developments: A Busy Day in Indian Politics
Country also lost former chief minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, in the tragedy: President Murmu on Ahmedabad plane crash.
Tribute to Vijay Rupani: A Life Dedicated to Gujarat's Growth
Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani dead in Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad: BJP leader C R Patil.
BJP’s Vijay Rupani Confident of Victory in Ludhiana West Bypoll