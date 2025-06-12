Left Menu

Heartfelt Condolences: Air India Tragedy Stuns the Nation

A tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, involving 242 passengers, has caused national grief. Prominent leaders, including former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, express their condolences and mourn the loss, including that of ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. The nation unites in support of the affected families.

In a tragic incident that has plunged the nation into mourning, an Air India plane bound for London crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad on Thursday. The disaster, which involved 242 passengers and crew, occurred in a residential area, causing widespread devastation.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das expressed deep sorrow over the incident, offering his condolences to the affected families. Das also acknowledged the shock of losing former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the accident, noting the significant impact on Indian politics.

Meanwhile, former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren took to social media, expressing his empathy and grief for the tragic event. He called for unity and strength during this challenging time, as the entire nation stands in solidarity with the grieving families.

