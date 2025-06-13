Congress vs. BJP: Hooda's Scathing Critique of Haryana Developments
Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda critiqued the BJP's 11-year governance in Haryana, underscoring a lack of major projects. Contrasting with Congress's tenure, which saw significant advancements in health, education, and industry, Hooda claims the BJP fell short in delivering economic growth, employment, and agricultural relief.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-06-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 00:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda launched a pointed critique of the BJP's 11-year governance in the state, claiming a lack of major development projects.
In juxtaposition to Congress's tenure, Hooda highlighted significant advancements achieved by his administration in sectors such as health, education, and industry.
Hooda alleged that under the BJP, Haryana experienced heightened unemployment and crime, contrasting sharply with Congress's investment and employment strategies.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hooda
- Haryana
- Congress
- BJP
- development
- health
- education
- unemployment
- economy
- projects
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan CM's Crucial Delhi Visit: Power and Urban Development on the Agenda
Universal SkillTech University: Pioneering Career-Focused Education
PM Modi Celebrates Sikkim@50 with Major Development Initiatives
Assam Cabinet Greenlights Major Security and Development Initiatives
New Hawke’s Bay Facility Offers Home-Like Respite for Mental Health Service