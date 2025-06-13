Left Menu

Congress vs. BJP: Hooda's Scathing Critique of Haryana Developments

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda critiqued the BJP's 11-year governance in Haryana, underscoring a lack of major projects. Contrasting with Congress's tenure, which saw significant advancements in health, education, and industry, Hooda claims the BJP fell short in delivering economic growth, employment, and agricultural relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-06-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 00:09 IST
Hooda
  • Country:
  • India

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda launched a pointed critique of the BJP's 11-year governance in the state, claiming a lack of major development projects.

In juxtaposition to Congress's tenure, Hooda highlighted significant advancements achieved by his administration in sectors such as health, education, and industry.

Hooda alleged that under the BJP, Haryana experienced heightened unemployment and crime, contrasting sharply with Congress's investment and employment strategies.

