Congress vs. BJP: Hooda's Scathing Critique of Haryana Developments

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda launched a pointed critique of the BJP's 11-year governance in the state, claiming a lack of major development projects.

In juxtaposition to Congress's tenure, Hooda highlighted significant advancements achieved by his administration in sectors such as health, education, and industry.

Hooda alleged that under the BJP, Haryana experienced heightened unemployment and crime, contrasting sharply with Congress's investment and employment strategies.