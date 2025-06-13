Left Menu

Trump Claims Mediation Success in Kashmir: A Diplomatic Dance

US President Donald Trump claimed he averted a war between India and Pakistan over Kashmir through his diplomatic efforts and trade negotiations. While Trump asserted his involvement in easing tensions, India maintains that the peace was achieved through direct talks between their military officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 13-06-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 00:20 IST
Trump Claims Mediation Success in Kashmir: A Diplomatic Dance
Trump

US President Donald Trump sparked global headlines after asserting he had successfully mediated between India and Pakistan, claiming to have halted a potential conflict over Kashmir. Speaking at a White House event, Trump declared that he resolved the long-standing rivalry through phone calls and trade negotiations.

India and Pakistan have historically disputed the Kashmir region, and despite Trump's bold claims of preventing a nuclear conflict, India insists that peace was largely achieved through its direct talks with Pakistan's military leadership. According to Indian officials, bilateral discussions between Directors General of Military Operations played the pivotal role.

Trump emphasized that his approach involved leveraging trade with both South Asian nations to deter military escalation. He expressed pride in the diplomatic outcome and noted ongoing trade discussions with India and anticipated talks with Pakistan. However, the narrative of U.S. intervention as a decisive factor remains contested by Indian representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025