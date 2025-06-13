Trump Claims Mediation Success in Kashmir: A Diplomatic Dance

US President Donald Trump sparked global headlines after asserting he had successfully mediated between India and Pakistan, claiming to have halted a potential conflict over Kashmir. Speaking at a White House event, Trump declared that he resolved the long-standing rivalry through phone calls and trade negotiations.

India and Pakistan have historically disputed the Kashmir region, and despite Trump's bold claims of preventing a nuclear conflict, India insists that peace was largely achieved through its direct talks with Pakistan's military leadership. According to Indian officials, bilateral discussions between Directors General of Military Operations played the pivotal role.

Trump emphasized that his approach involved leveraging trade with both South Asian nations to deter military escalation. He expressed pride in the diplomatic outcome and noted ongoing trade discussions with India and anticipated talks with Pakistan. However, the narrative of U.S. intervention as a decisive factor remains contested by Indian representatives.

