House Greenlights Trump's Foreign Aid Cuts

The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly approved a proposal by President Donald Trump to cut $9.4 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting. The vote proceeded along largely partisan lines, with a slim 214 to 212 majority, and the bill now awaits Senate deliberation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 01:29 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives has narrowly approved President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to slash $9.4 billion in spending on foreign aid and public broadcasting. The decision, passed with a close 214 to 212 vote, underscores the partisan gridlock prevalent in Washington.

The House's approval sends the budget-cutting measure to the Senate for further consideration. The proposal reflects the administration's efforts to trim down international funding, resonating with Trump's 'America First' rhetoric.

Currently, Republicans maintain a slim majority in the House but have largely supported Trump's initiatives. The close vote reflects the division within Congress, as Democrats contested the proposed cuts citing potential ramifications on global diplomacy and media freedom.

