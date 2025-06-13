House Greenlights Trump's Foreign Aid Cuts

The U.S. House of Representatives has narrowly approved President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to slash $9.4 billion in spending on foreign aid and public broadcasting. The decision, passed with a close 214 to 212 vote, underscores the partisan gridlock prevalent in Washington.

The House's approval sends the budget-cutting measure to the Senate for further consideration. The proposal reflects the administration's efforts to trim down international funding, resonating with Trump's 'America First' rhetoric.

Currently, Republicans maintain a slim majority in the House but have largely supported Trump's initiatives. The close vote reflects the division within Congress, as Democrats contested the proposed cuts citing potential ramifications on global diplomacy and media freedom.