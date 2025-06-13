Left Menu

Operation Rising Lion: Indians in Israel Advised to Stay Vigilant

Indians in Israel have been warned by their embassy to remain vigilant and avoid non-essential travel following Israel's military action against Iran. This comes after Israel declared Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran's nuclear facilities. The Indian embassy emphasizes safety adherence as tensions heighten in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:09 IST
Indians residing in Israel have received a safety advisory from their embassy, urging them to remain alert and minimize travel in light of recent military escalations. The advisory was issued following Israel's announcement of Operation Rising Lion, which initiates strikes against Iran.

The Indian mission on its X handle cautioned its citizens to stay informed and comply with safety measures detailed by Israeli authorities, emphasizing the volatile nature of the regional situation. The embassy notably referenced the Israeli home front command's guidelines for civilian safety.

Operation Rising Lion, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims targets Iran's nuclear infrastructure, particularly the Natanz enrichment facility, has intensified concerns. The situation calls for heightened awareness and preparedness among Indian nationals in Israel to ensure their safety amidst escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

