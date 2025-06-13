Operation Rising Lion: Indians in Israel Advised to Stay Vigilant

Indians residing in Israel have received a safety advisory from their embassy, urging them to remain alert and minimize travel in light of recent military escalations. The advisory was issued following Israel's announcement of Operation Rising Lion, which initiates strikes against Iran.

The Indian mission on its X handle cautioned its citizens to stay informed and comply with safety measures detailed by Israeli authorities, emphasizing the volatile nature of the regional situation. The embassy notably referenced the Israeli home front command's guidelines for civilian safety.

Operation Rising Lion, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims targets Iran's nuclear infrastructure, particularly the Natanz enrichment facility, has intensified concerns. The situation calls for heightened awareness and preparedness among Indian nationals in Israel to ensure their safety amidst escalating tensions.

