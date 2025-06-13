Left Menu

Operation Rising Lion: Israel Strikes at Iran's Nuclear Heart

Israel launched a military offensive, dubbed Operation Rising Lion, against Iran's nuclear program to prevent its progress beyond a 'point of no return'. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed strikes on key facilities, emphasizing the need to act amidst existential threats.

13-06-2025
In a decisive move, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir announced a military offensive targeting Iran's nuclear operations.

Dubbed Operation Rising Lion, the offensive is aimed at dismantling Iran's critical nuclear infrastructure, marking a critical juncture in the long-standing geopolitical tensions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the operation's success in striking Iran's main enrichment facility, citing a crucial step in national security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

