Operation Rising Lion: Israel Strikes at Iran's Nuclear Heart

In a decisive move, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir announced a military offensive targeting Iran's nuclear operations.

Dubbed Operation Rising Lion, the offensive is aimed at dismantling Iran's critical nuclear infrastructure, marking a critical juncture in the long-standing geopolitical tensions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the operation's success in striking Iran's main enrichment facility, citing a crucial step in national security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)