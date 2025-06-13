India Abstains from UN Vote on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution
India abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution, introduced by Spain, sought ending hostilities and releasing hostages. India, emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy, has consistently supported peace efforts between Israel and Palestine, rejecting any military solution.
In a recent session of the UN General Assembly, India chose to abstain from voting on a draft resolution calling for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution introduced by Spain received overwhelming support, with 149 nations voting in favor, 12 against, and 19 abstentions.
India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, clarified India's position, stressing the nation's commitment to peace, dialogue, and diplomacy. He reiterated India's stance, calling for humanitarian aid in Gaza and emphasizing the need for negotiations between Israel and Palestine.
The vote follows the Security Council's failure to pass a similar resolution due to a veto by the United States. India's abstention aligns with its previous decisions, continuing to advocate for a two-state solution and a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.
ALSO READ
Cold Case Resolution: 23 Years On, Justice Finally Catches Up
Israel says it will establish 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, reports AP.
Israel's Controversial Settlement Strategy: Shaping the West Bank Landscape
Israel's Settlement Expansion Sparks Tension in West Bank
Israel's Decision to Establish New Settlements Sparks Controversy