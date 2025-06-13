India Abstains from UN Vote on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

In a recent session of the UN General Assembly, India chose to abstain from voting on a draft resolution calling for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution introduced by Spain received overwhelming support, with 149 nations voting in favor, 12 against, and 19 abstentions.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, clarified India's position, stressing the nation's commitment to peace, dialogue, and diplomacy. He reiterated India's stance, calling for humanitarian aid in Gaza and emphasizing the need for negotiations between Israel and Palestine.

The vote follows the Security Council's failure to pass a similar resolution due to a veto by the United States. India's abstention aligns with its previous decisions, continuing to advocate for a two-state solution and a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.