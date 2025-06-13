Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Dies in Air India Crash

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the death of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in an Air India plane crash. The accident claimed 241 lives, including passengers and crew. Majhi praised Rupani's contributions to public life and the nation mourns his loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:18 IST
Vijay Rupani
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic air disaster claimed the life of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, as well as 240 others, when an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed profound sorrow upon hearing of Rupani's death, describing him as a gentle statesman and commending his contributions to public life.

Rupani, known for his composed professionalism and effective governance, had led Gujarat during a challenging post-pandemic period. The nation mourned the loss of a leader who will be remembered for his firm administration and gentle nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

