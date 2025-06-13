Middle East Tensions Surge: Israel's Strikes on Iran's Capital Ignite Threat of All-Out War
Israel's attacks on Iran's capital targeting the nuclear program killed top Iranian military officers, risking escalation to full-scale war. Iran vows 'severe punishment,' and global tensions rise. The strikes also affect geopolitical dynamics, garnering wide reactions and precautionary measures from other nations, including the United States.
In a dramatic escalation, Israel launched strikes on Iran's capital early Friday, targeting the nation's nuclear infrastructure. This attack not only claimed the lives of top Iranian military officials but also heightened the risks of an all-out war between Israel and Iran—a tension-filled chapter in Middle Eastern history.
The strikes came amid boiling tensions over Iran's rapidly advancing nuclear program. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned Israel of 'severe punishment,' prompting concerns over possible reprisals and raising alarms about regional security.
In a substantial geopolitical shift, the effects of these attacks also rippled beyond the Middle East. The Trump administration cautioned Israel from pursuing military action and warned against any retaliatory measures threatening US personnel or interests, highlighting the global implications of this unfolding conflict.
Israel has struck at heart of Iran's nuclear programme, including its main enrichment facility in Natanz: Israeli PM Netanyahu.
