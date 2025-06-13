Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Air India Flight Crash Claims 265 Lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site of the Air India plane crash that resulted in 265 fatalities. Among the passengers were 242 people, with only one survivor. Modi met with the injured victims at a civil hospital and was briefed by officials about the crash.

In a tragic event, 265 individuals lost their lives when an Air India plane crashed into the B J Medical College complex in Ahmedabad. The accident, which occurred shortly after the aircraft took off, prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the crash site and assess the aftermath.

Modi arrived at the scene to understand the severity of the incident. The plane, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was en route to London when the accident happened. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu was present to inform the Prime Minister about the details of the crash, which also claimed the lives of four MBBS students and a doctor's wife at the college.

Following the site visit, Modi went to a city civil hospital where he spoke with Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor, and met other injured victims. He engaged with the medical staff attending to the 25 injured individuals currently receiving treatment and is set to meet with aviation officials to discuss the incident further.

