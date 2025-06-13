Political Parties Halt Events Following Ahmedabad Air India Tragedy
In response to the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, the BJP, Congress, and Samajwadi Party have cancelled their scheduled events as a sign of respect. The crash resulted in the loss of 241 lives, prompting party leaders to suspend public activities indefinitely.
In a move expressing solemn condolence, political parties including the BJP and Congress have scrapped their scheduled events following the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.
The incident, which claimed 241 lives, led to BJP's Uttar Pradesh chief, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, announcing the cancellation of events set for June 13, with several from June 12 also being called off.
State Congress chief Ajay Rai declared a shift in focus to 'shraddhanjali sabhas' in place of regular gatherings. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has suspended all functions for three days, joining the collective mourning.
