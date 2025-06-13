Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Poland Calls for Diplomacy in Middle East

The Polish deputy foreign minister urged for diplomacy in the Middle East, citing Israel's attack on Iran as a catalyst for potential regional instability. Henryka Moscicka-Dendys emphasized the need for de-escalation to prevent dangerous outcomes, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the strikes as necessary for national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Poland's deputy foreign minister has called for a de-escalation of hostilities, warning of the dangerous repercussions stemming from what has been described as Israel's 'unprovoked' attack on Iran.

Henryka Moscicka-Dendys addressed media on Friday, emphasizing the necessity for both sides to reduce tensions to avert further instability in the region. Her comments come as the conflict risks spiraling into a broader confrontation.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has justified the strikes, framing them as a crucial move to avert an existential threat to the state of Israel, highlighting the divide in international responses to the situation.

