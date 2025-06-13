Tensions Flare: Poland Calls for Diplomacy in Middle East

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Poland's deputy foreign minister has called for a de-escalation of hostilities, warning of the dangerous repercussions stemming from what has been described as Israel's 'unprovoked' attack on Iran.

Henryka Moscicka-Dendys addressed media on Friday, emphasizing the necessity for both sides to reduce tensions to avert further instability in the region. Her comments come as the conflict risks spiraling into a broader confrontation.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has justified the strikes, framing them as a crucial move to avert an existential threat to the state of Israel, highlighting the divide in international responses to the situation.