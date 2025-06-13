Left Menu

Supreme Court Rebukes Andhra Pradesh Government in Press Freedom Case

YSRCP's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh following the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao. Reddy accused the government of political vendetta and called the arrest an affront to democracy, urging adherence to constitutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:23 IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

The YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sharply criticized the TDP-led NDA government after the Supreme Court granted bail to journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao. He described the bail as a significant blow to the alleged 'political vendetta' by the state government and celebrated the verdict as a victory for press freedom.

Rao had been detained by Andhra Pradesh police in Hyderabad for hosting a program that contained alleged critical remarks about the greenfield capital city of Amaravati. Reddy asserted that his arrest was an insult to democracy and a violation of fundamental rights by an authoritarian regime.

Former Chief Minister Reddy demanded that the state government cease the politically motivated detentions and misuse of police powers, advocating for governance rooted in constitutional values rather than party agendas. He claimed the arrest was a diversion from ongoing issues related to Amaravati-related corruption, governance failures, and law and order disturbances.

