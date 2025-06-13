Global Tensions Rise as Israel Attacks Iran
Left parties condemned Israel's attack on Iran, warning it could trigger a wider conflict in West Asia. They urged global condemnation and called for India to oppose the aggression, criticizing its abstention at the UN. The CPI(M) and CPI(ML) labeled Israel a 'rogue state,' supported by the US.
In a bold move condemned by multiple political factions, Israel's recent strike on Iran has ignited fears of broader regional instability in West Asia. Left-wing parties in India, notably the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, have called for a global denunciation of the attack.
The CPI(M) criticized Israel for acting unilaterally, asserting its dominance in the region, and accused the US of tacitly supporting these actions. The party highlighted the loss of life in Iran, including senior military figures, and pushed for a ceasefire in ongoing military operations.
Such aggressive maneuvers, according to these parties, not only threaten regional peace but also have global ramifications. They urged the Indian government to change its stance, criticizing its abstention in UN votes supporting Palestine, and called for international diplomatic efforts to prevent further conflict.
