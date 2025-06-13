Tensions Mount as US Redeploys Military Assets in Middle East

The United States is repositioning military resources, such as naval ships, in the Middle East in response to Israel's military actions against Iran and potential retaliatory moves from Tehran, according to two US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Navy has ordered the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner to head toward the Eastern Mediterranean, with a second destroyer on standby for deployment if needed by the White House. The decision comes as precautionary measures are being put in place, including the voluntary departure of military dependents from regional bases.

The ongoing tensions have seen US military personnel surge in number, fluctuating from the typical 30,000 to as high as 43,000 troops due to continuous threats, including attacks from the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)