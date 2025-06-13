Mounting Tensions in West Asia: India's Diplomatic Balancing Act

India has expressed significant concern over escalating tensions in West Asia, following Israel's recent strikes on Iran's military complexes. The Ministry of External Affairs has urged both nations to avoid further escalatory steps and reiterated the importance of using diplomatic channels to resolve the burgeoning crisis.

The strikes, dubbed Operation Rising Lion by Israel, targeted Iran's nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure, leading to casualties among top military personnel and nuclear scientists. In response, Iran has vowed retaliation, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning of severe consequences for Israel's actions.

Amidst this mounting tension, India has advised its nationals in both Iran and Israel to exercise extreme caution and adhere to local security advisories. Indian embassies have actively communicated safety protocols and guidelines to ensure the well-being of Indian citizens in the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)