Israel Mobilizes Troops Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel's military announced on Friday that it has started deploying troops across the nation amid ongoing hostilities with Iran. The measure is deemed crucial as Israel braces itself for potential retaliation from Iran or its affiliated groups.

The military's strategic mobilization involves calling up reservists from various units. This action forms a crucial part of Israel's comprehensive strategy to fortify its defensive and offensive positions as threats loom on its borders.

As regional tensions rise, Israel's latest military readiness reflects its commitment to safeguarding national security while preparing for any counterattacks that might arise from its ongoing conflict with Iran.