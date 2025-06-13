Political Row Over RAS Exam Date Sparks Youth Concerns

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the Rajasthan government of disregarding the future of young candidates preparing for the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) recruitment exams. On Friday, Gehlot expressed concerns after the government did not extend the exam dates, despite numerous appeals and assurances.

According to Gehlot, both deputy chief ministers and several MLAs had written to the chief minister about the urgency to address the examination schedule. The expectation of an extension was fueled by comments from the BJP state president, who assured protesting candidates of a resolution, which ultimately did not materialize, causing widespread confusion.

Gehlot questioned the communication among state leadership, pondering if internal party politics were impacting decisions crucial to the future of thousands of candidates. He urged the chief minister to engage directly with the protesting candidates and promptly address their concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)