Activist Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Sparks Legal Battle over Free Speech

A U.S. judge has ruled that foreign policy interests cannot be used to justify the detention of pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil. Despite this, the U.S. government insists on holding him on separate charges, such as immigration fraud.

Khalil, a Palestinian immigrant and Columbia University student, was detained amidst a broader crackdown on pro-Palestinian demonstrators following the recent conflict between Hamas and Israel. His arrest has raised significant First Amendment concerns.

Judge Farbiarz halted Khalil's deportation temporarily, citing constitutional issues with the government's rationale. However, Khalil's legal battle continues as he faces accusations of withholding information on his green card application.

