Activist Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Sparks Legal Battle over Free Speech

Pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil remains in detention after a U.S. judge ruled that foreign policy interests cannot justify his confinement. The government aims to deport him on charges like immigration fraud. Khalil's case highlights tensions around free speech and foreign policy in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:30 IST
A U.S. judge has ruled that foreign policy interests cannot be used to justify the detention of pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil. Despite this, the U.S. government insists on holding him on separate charges, such as immigration fraud.

Khalil, a Palestinian immigrant and Columbia University student, was detained amidst a broader crackdown on pro-Palestinian demonstrators following the recent conflict between Hamas and Israel. His arrest has raised significant First Amendment concerns.

Judge Farbiarz halted Khalil's deportation temporarily, citing constitutional issues with the government's rationale. However, Khalil's legal battle continues as he faces accusations of withholding information on his green card application.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

