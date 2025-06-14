Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Iran Launches Missile Retaliation at Israel

Iran reportedly launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel in response to an earlier Israeli attack on Iranian sites. The Iranian military termed their operation as 'Severe Punishment', as reported by Iran's official news agency, IRNA.

Iran has reportedly escalated tensions in the Middle East by launching hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel. This action follows an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear and military sites last Friday.

The development was confirmed by Iran's state news agency, IRNA, which highlighted the operation's codename as 'Severe Punishment.'

This missile launch signifies a severe escalation in the ongoing hostilities between the two nations, further complicating an already volatile geopolitical landscape.

