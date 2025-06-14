India's Diplomatic Balance Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, is stepping into the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, making strategic calls to his counterparts in both nations as tensions mount.

On Friday, Jaishankar updated the public through posts on X. He confirmed discussions with Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa'ar, who briefed him on recent developments. Subsequently, Jaishankar communicated with Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, also addressing the rising unease.

India's Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement urging de-escalation after Israel's launch of Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iranian nuclear, missile, and military sites. The operation reportedly claimed the lives of prominent military and scientific figures, intensifying West Asia's volatility.

