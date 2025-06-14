India's Diplomatic Balance Amid Israel-Iran Tensions
As tensions between Israel and Iran rise, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engages with both nations to discuss the situation. Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting key Iranian sites, causing international concern. India advocates for restraint, ensuring peace and stability in the volatile region.
- Country:
- India
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, is stepping into the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, making strategic calls to his counterparts in both nations as tensions mount.
On Friday, Jaishankar updated the public through posts on X. He confirmed discussions with Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa'ar, who briefed him on recent developments. Subsequently, Jaishankar communicated with Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, also addressing the rising unease.
India's Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement urging de-escalation after Israel's launch of Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iranian nuclear, missile, and military sites. The operation reportedly claimed the lives of prominent military and scientific figures, intensifying West Asia's volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Lifts Ban on Japanese Seafood: Diplomacy and Delayed Imports
Saudi Diplomacy: A Prince's Urgent Plea to Iran
India Intensifies Anti-Terror Diplomacy with Algeria Visit
Shangri-La Dialogue: A Confluence of Global Tensions and Diplomacy
Global Diplomacy: India's Unyielding Stance Against Cross-Border Terrorism