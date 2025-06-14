High Stakes Diplomacy: Trump's Push for Iran Nuclear Accord Amidst Israeli Strikes

US President Donald Trump urged Iran to quickly agree to curb its nuclear program as Israel vowed to continue its attacks. Highlighting a 'second chance' for Iran to avoid destruction, Trump framed the Middle East situation as critical.

During consultations with his national security team, Trump noted Israel's use of US-provided weaponry for strikes on Iran's facilities. Despite US non-involvement claims, the president stressed military superiority.

The aftermath of Israeli strikes saw a US military shift in readiness for potential Iranian retaliation. Despite military actions, Trump hopes for diplomatic resolution, emphasizing talks and dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)